REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Investigators will continue after sunrise Tuesday to sift through the wreckage of Kobe Bryant’s ill-fated helicopter that crashed in California, killing the former NBA star, his daughter and seven others on board, as they try to answer both the why and how of the accident. TENNIS-AUSOPEN/
Reprising Houdini act, Federer scrapes through against Sandgren MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Roger Federer performed his second Houdini act of this year's Australian Open on Tuesday, saving seven match points en route to a nerve-wracking 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 comeback victory over American world number 100 Tennys Sandgren.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/PREVIEW Man United need 'perfect performance' to topple Man City - Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his players to produce a "perfect performance" if they are to overcome Manchester City and progress to the League Cup final. UPCOMING
CRICKET-T20-NZL-IND/ Cricket-New Zealand v India Twenty20 international
New Zealand host India in the third match of their Twenty20 series in Hamilton. Jan 29
CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/ Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - second test, day two
Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the second test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club. 28 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/SECURITY (TV) Football - NFL - Superbowl security briefing
Government/Homeland Security officials brief the media on the Super Bowl security plans ahead of Sunday's game in Miami betweent he Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Jan 29
MOTOR-F1-NETHERLANDS/ (TV) Zandvoort circuit overhauled for first Dutch F1 GP in 35 years
Organisers of the first Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Netherlands since 1985 show their completely renewed, picturesque circuit in the Zandvoort dunes 25 kilometres west of Amsterdam, as they prepare for the race on May 3. 29 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
OLYMPICS-2020/VILLAGE (PIX) (TV) Olympics-Ceremony marks opening of Tokyo 2020 Village Plaza
Tokyo 2020 organisers hold a ceremony thanking the 63 participating municipalities who have provided timber to be used in the construction of the Village Plaza in the athletes' village. 29 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA/FRANCO Rugby-Interview with Italy Women flanker Giada Franco
An exclusive interview with Italy flanker Giada Franco to preview the 2020 Six Nations, as the Azzurre look to build on a best-ever second place finish in last year's tournament. Jan 29
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg - Aston Villa v Leicester City
Aston Villa play Leicester City in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. 28 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-FIFPRO/ Soccer - FIFPRO launches new players' council
The global players' union FIFPRO launches a new council which it say will allow active players to "discuss and influence global regulations, trends and the strategic development of football worldwide." 28 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-STE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Coupe de France - Monaco v Saint Etienne
Monaco play Saint Etienne in the Coupe de France. 28 Jan 14:55 ET / 19:55 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-TOR/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - AC Milan v Torino
AC Milan host Torino in a Coppa Italia quater-final 28 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Australian Open
Action from the quarter-finals at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. 29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
