Eriksen 'could not wait' for Inter move

  • Milan
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:14 IST
Milan, Jan 28 (AFP) Christian Eriksen said he was desperate to join Inter Milan this month after completing a protracted move from Tottenham on Tuesday. Eriksen, 27, has signed a contact until 2024 with the Italian giants after the clubs reached an agreement for a reported transfer fee of 20 million euros (�17 million, $22 million).

"I couldn't wait to join," Eriksen told Inter TV. "It's wonderful to be here and I'm happy to be a new Inter player. "I'm very excited and can't wait to introduce myself to the fans. I've already experienced their warmth, it's been a fantastic welcome. I feel great."

Eriksen made 305 appearances for Spurs after joining from Ajax in 2013, scoring 69 goals. The Danish international was a key part of the side that reached last season's Champions League final and finished in the top four of the Premier League for the past four seasons under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, he refused to extend his contract with the north London club beyond the end of this season, meaning a departure was inevitable either this month or on a free transfer at the end of the campaign. Eriksen expressed his desire to move at the end of last season and was jeered by some Spurs fans in recent games as speculation over his future grew.

Reported interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona never materialised and Eriksen was keen for a fresh challenge in Serie A, particularly under the orders of Inter coach Antonio Conte. "I was able to get to know him when I was at Tottenham, we came up against his Chelsea side and it was very difficult. I'm excited to learn more about him and how his sides play," added Eriksen.

"The numbers say that I did really well in England. It's now time to start a new challenge, I'm really happy to have the opportunity to play in Serie A for a big team. Inter is a fantastic club." Eriksen becomes Inter's third signing of the January window after the arrivals of Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea as they aim to end Juventus' stranglehold on the Serie A title.

Conte's men are three points behind Juve at the top of the table, but their title challenge has stumbled of late with three consecutive draws. Tottenham also confirmed the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis to replace Eriksen on Tuesday. (AFP) ATK

ATK

