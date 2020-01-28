Nike says Kobe Bryant merchandise sold out on website
Nike Inc's Kobe Bryant merchandise was sold out on its website, the company said on Tuesday, following reports the company had pulled products branded by the NBA star who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
A search for Kobe-branded products on the footwear maker's website took users to an obituary page for the player.
Bryant, 41, was one of nine people killed on Sunday when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also was among those who perished.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
