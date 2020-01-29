Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Saracens interim CEO steps down as club docked further 70 points

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 01:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 01:00 IST
UPDATE 2-Rugby-Saracens interim CEO steps down as club docked further 70 points

Edward Griffiths resigned as interim chief executive of Saracens with immediate effect on Tuesday, days after the club accepted their imposed relegation from the top flight at the end of the season.

Griffiths' decision to stand down came on the same day that Saracens were handed a further 70-point deduction by Premiership Rugby to ensure they finish bottom of the table. The club were initially docked 35 points for breaching salary cap rules over the past three seasons before being relegated for failing to comply for the current campaign.

Griffiths, who was Saracens chief executive from 2008 to 2015, had returned to the London-based club for a 12-month period following Nigel Wray's departure as chairman. "This was always going to be a very short-term appointment, and others are well-placed to drive forward the rebuilding of the club," Griffiths said in a statement.

The club confirmed the recruitment process was underway for a long-term CEO and an appointment would be made in due course. "The club is very grateful to Edward for temporarily stepping away from his other commitments to provide significant assistance during a difficult period, and wishes him well in the future," Saracens chairman Neil Golding said.

English and European champions Saracens have dominated English rugby over the past decade, lifting the Premiership title five times and being crowned European champions on three occasions. But their reputation was tarnished when they were sanctioned for breaching salary cap regulations over the past three seasons - a charge they decided not to appeal.

The club were demoted to the Championship by Premiership Rugby after failing comply with salary cap rules for the current season. Later on Tuesday, Premiership Rugby said the club had been deducted a further 70 points, in addition to their earlier 35-point deduction, and would therefore end the season bottom of the 12-team league.

"The league table will be updated with effect from today," Premiership Rugby said in a statement. Saracens, who would sit in third place without the sanctions, now have -77 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McEnroe, Navratilova sorry for rules breach after Margaret Court protest

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP Tennis legends John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova apologised on Wednesday for breaking Australian Open protocols after their on-court protest targeting controversial Australian great Margaret Court. The two Americans...

FACTBOX-U.S. Middle East peace plan prompts some praise, much Arab anger

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem.Below are some of the reactions to the U.S. plan for ending decades of conflict between Israel and the Palestin...

British Airways suspends bookings for China flights after coronavirus warnings

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March, after warnings over travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak. BA.com, the airlines website, shows no direct fli...

UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020