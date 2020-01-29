Red Sox 1B Moreland signs one-year deal

Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland signed a one-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Moreland, however, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the deal was worth $3 million. The contract includes a $2.5 million salary in 2020 with a $3 million club option or $500,000 buyout for 2021, per Rosenthal.

Moreland batted .252 with 19 homers and 58 RBIs in 91 games during an injury-plagued 2019 season. The 34-year-old Moreland played his first seven big league seasons with the Texas Rangers (2010-16) before spending the last three in Boston (2017-19). He has batted .251 with 166 homers and 559 RBIs in 1,137 career games with the Rangers and Red Sox. He was an American League All-Star in 2018.

Right-hander Denyi Reyes was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Moreland.

