HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open

  • Melbourne
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 06:43 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 06:39 IST
Representative image

Highlights of the 10th day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEDT; GMT+11):

1206 HALEP RACES INTO SEMI-FINALS

Fourth seed Simona Halep advanced to her second Australian Open semi-final with a 6-1 6-1 demolition of Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in just 53 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. Halep broke five times on the way to setting up a semi-final against either Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who play next.

