Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ennis, Anderson drive Senators past Sabres

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buffalo
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 08:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 08:31 IST
Ennis, Anderson drive Senators past Sabres
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Senators)

Tyler Ennis had a goal and an assist, and Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots to lead the visiting Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Mike Reilly, Mark Borowiecki and Nikita Zaitsev also scored goals for Ottawa, which won for just the second time in its last 12 games (2-5-5).

Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel scored goals for Buffalo, which lost goaltender Linus Ullmark to a right leg injury with 9:32 remaining. Ullmark made 30 saves before being helped off the ice. Carter Hutton finished up and had four saves. Ottawa, playing the second half of a back-to-back that began with a 4-3 shootout loss to New Jersey on Monday, scored first at the 3:59 mark of the first period on a power-play goal by Pageau, who redirected Thomas Chabot's spinning shot from the high slot past Ullmark's glove side. It was Pageau's 20th goal of the season.

Reinhart tied it later in the period with a power-play goal when he intercepted Ron Hainsey's clearing pass from behind the net and tucked it under Anderson's pads for his 18th goal of the season and sixth in the last nine games. Ottawa regained the lead early in the second period on a power-play goal by Ennis, who snapped in a cross-ice pass from Drake Batherson from near the middle of the left circle for his 13th goal of the season.

Eichel made it 2-2 at the 8:48 mark of the second when he jammed in a rebound of a Zemgus Girgensons shot under Anderson. It was a career-high 29th goal in the 49th game of the season for Eichel, topping his previous best of 28 goals in 77 games last season. Reilly then made it 3-2 with a power-play goal at 8:43 of the third, firing a shot from the left point past a screen by Brady Tkachuk. It was his first goal of the season and eighth of his career.

Buffalo pulled Hutton with 2:36 left while on the power play for a 6-on-4 advantage, but Borowiecki sealed the win with an empty-net goal, the 11th short-handed goal of the season for the Senators and third in two games. Zaitsev added another empty-netter with 5.3 seconds left to end the scoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says committed to supporting Palestinians, Israelis resolve conflict as Trump unveils peace plan

UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements, a day after US President Donald Tru...

Govt to propose mandatory mid-career training for highway engineers: Gadkari

Mid-career training is likely to be made mandatory for highway engineers for getting promoted to higher levels, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. A proposal has been submitted by a committee that was constituted to recommend ways for t...

New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 21

The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption climbed to 21 Wednesday, with a further death in the hospital more than a month after the tragedy, police said. Deputy police commissioner John Tims said the person died in hosp...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas

Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from Chinese areas hit by the new coronavirus, which is spreading quickly.Wuhan, a city of 11 million in the province of Hubei and the epicenter of the outbre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020