Hornets beat Knicks, end 8-game losing streak

  Reuters
  Charlotte
  Updated: 29-01-2020 08:39 IST
  Created: 29-01-2020 08:38 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Terry Rozier scored 30 points and the Charlotte Hornets broke an eight-game losing streak by defeating the New York Knicks, 97-92, on Tuesday night at Charlotte, N.C. The Hornets used a 10-0 run that concluded early in the fourth quarter to jump ahead and grasp control of the game.

Miles Bridges added 15 points, Malik Monk supplied 13 points, Willy Hernangomez had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Cody Zeller provided 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets. Julius Randle pumped in 24 points and Marcus Morris Sr. tallied 23 for the Knicks. Elfrid Payton added 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Knicks, who have lost three of their past four games, managed only 29 points across the first 22 minutes of the second half. Rozier, who also pulled in 10 rebounds, made eight straight free-throw attempts in the final 41 seconds to help seal the outcome.

Charlotte guard Devonte' Graham, who had a pregame illness, logged just under 35 minutes but was 1-for-8 from the field and limited to five points, including one of two free throws with 21 seconds to play. The Hornets won despite shooting 8-for-32 on 3-pointers. Charlotte outscored the Knicks 21-7 on free throws.

It was the first game for Charlotte since returning from Friday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris. The Knicks led 50-47 at halftime after leading by as many as 13 points a few times in the first half. The margin was 46-36 with less than three minutes to play in the half, but Monk scored six points, including converting on a four-point play, before the break.

The teams began with horrid perimeter shooting combining to go 3-for-23 on 3-pointers in the first 15 minutes. Like other games the past couple of days, each team took a 24-second shot clock violation and an eight-second backcourt infraction in memory of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday. Bryant wore the numbers 24 and 8 during his career.

The Knicks were involved in a similar tribute Sunday night.

