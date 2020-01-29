Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors roll past Hawks for 8th straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 08:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 08:52 IST
Raptors roll past Hawks for 8th straight win
Image Credit: Flickr

Serge Ibaka had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam added 24 points and nine rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Atlanta Hawks 130-114 Tuesday night. The Raptors have won a season-best eight consecutive games.

Kyle Lowry had 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists to become Toronto's all-time leader in assists with 3,772, passing Jose Calderon (3,770). Fred VanVleet added 19 points for the Raptors, who have won 10 straight over the Hawks, including three this season. Terence Davis scored 15 points, and Marc Gasol had 10 points before leaving in the third quarter due to left hamstring tightness.

John Collins had 28 points and 12 rebounds for Atlanta. Trae Young added 18 points and 13 assists, Cam Reddish had 18 points, and De'Andre Hunter contributed 15 points. Former Raptor Vince Carter, who received a video tribute and a standing ovation, scored 10 points. The Raptors shot 49.5 percent from the field while the Hawks shot 44.6 percent.

Toronto scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter to open a 28-point lead. The Raptors were on top 33-23 after the first quarter.

Toronto led by 17 with 8:15 to play in the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Davis. Atlanta whittled the deficit to nine when Collins made put-back layup and a free throw with 3:00 left in the first half. The Hawks cut the margin to eight on Hunter's layup with 1:56 remaining before the Raptors went on a 6-0 run. Hunter hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and Toronto led 68-56 at halftime.

The Raptors were in front by 18 points with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter after two consecutive layups by Siakam. Young reeled off six straight points, cutting the gap to 10 with 2:36 left. Toronto led 97-83 after three quarters. A pregame video tribute and 24 seconds of silence honored NBA great Kobe Bryant, who was killed with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says committed to supporting Palestinians, Israelis resolve conflict as Trump unveils peace plan

UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements, a day after US President Donald Tru...

Govt to propose mandatory mid-career training for highway engineers: Gadkari

Mid-career training is likely to be made mandatory for highway engineers for getting promoted to higher levels, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. A proposal has been submitted by a committee that was constituted to recommend ways for t...

New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 21

The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption climbed to 21 Wednesday, with a further death in the hospital more than a month after the tragedy, police said. Deputy police commissioner John Tims said the person died in hosp...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas

Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from Chinese areas hit by the new coronavirus, which is spreading quickly.Wuhan, a city of 11 million in the province of Hubei and the epicenter of the outbre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020