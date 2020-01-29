Left Menu
Development News Edition

Milan set up Juve cup semi clash after knocking out Torino

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 10:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 10:25 IST
Milan set up Juve cup semi clash after knocking out Torino

Milan, Jan 29 (AFP) AC Milan will meet Juventus in the Italian Cup semi-finals after beating Torino 4-2 in an enthralling encounter to continue their Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired revival. Extra-time goals from substitutes Hakan Calhanoglu and Ibrahimovic sealed passage into the last four for a Milan side who have been reawoken by the return of the Swede last month.

They will be relishing the tie with the Italian champions, who thumped Roma 3-0 in their quarter-final match last week. The superstar striker's second goal since returning to Milan came on a night the club honoured Milan fan Kobe Bryant -- who spent much of his childhood in Italy -- with the message "Legends never die" on the San Siro big screens.

Milan, who are still down in eighth in Serie A, have now won five on the bounce in all competitions and are unbeaten in their six matches since the end of the winter break. It was Calhanoglu who saved Milan's skin just after coming off the bench, as the Turk's deflected shot in the dying seconds of normal time took the match to extra time after Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu had held the hosts at bay.

The hosts had dominated most of the match but had found themselves behind to two Gleison Bremer goals with 19 minutes left after Giacomo Bonaventura had given Milan the lead in the 12th minute. Ibrahimovic missed two chances to snatch the tie after Calhanoglu levelled, first somehow shooting over the bar from inches out, then seeing his smart shot well pushed away by Sirigu.

Sirigu was on top form again in extra time when he pulled off a superb double save, first charging out to stop Theo Hernandez before quickly getting up to keep out the rebound. However he couldn't stop Calhanoglu putting his side ahead early in the second half of extra-time, his powerful shot escaping the Italian stopper's grasp before Ibrahimovic slotted home Leao's neat lay-off two minutes later, ending Torino's resistance. (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympics with 87.86m throw on comeback

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.86m at the ACNE League meeting here, making an impressive return to the circuit after recovering from an elbow injury. The 22-year-old Indian, who mi...

Badrinath to reopen for devotees on April 30

The sacred portals of Badrinath, the famous Himalayan temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be reopened for devotees in the wee hours of April 30. The gates of the temple will be ceremoniously opened amid chanting of Vedic hymns at 4.30 am ...

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspires her with his hard work for the country. Joining the party at a ceremony at its headquarters here, Nehwal said the...

Britain must accept EU standards if it wants to maintain free market access - Germany's Maas

Britain will have to compromise on issues such as consumer rights and environment protection if it wants to maintain free access to the European Unions single market, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday. By the end of the y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020