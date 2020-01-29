India defeat New Zealand in super-over in third T20I

India defeated New Zealand in a thrilling super over in the third T20I of the series at Seddon Park here on Wednesday. In the super-over, New Zealand came to bat first and posted a target of 18 runs for India. Virat Kohli led side scored three runs on the first two balls. With 14 runs required from 3 balls, Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes on the last two balls propelling India to a victory.

With this victory, Team India has taken an unaccessible lead of 3-0 in the five-match T20I series. Chasing 180, Blackcaps started the chase in great fashion as Martin Guptill and Colin Munro put on 47 runs stand for the first wicket. However, Shardul Thakur dismissed Guptill (31), who was looking good at crease.

Ravindra Jadeja in his first over of the innings removed Munro (14) in the seventh over, reducing the side to 52-2. Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner, who was promoted up the order, put on a 36 run stand for the third wicket. In the 11th over, Yuzvendra Chahal cleaned bowled Santner (9).

Williamson looked in sublime touch as he racked up a half-century in just 28 balls. Williamson alongside Colin de Grandhome kept the required run-rate under control, keeping the host alive in the run chase. In the 16th over, New Zealand lost its fourth wicket in the form of Grandhome (5). Williamson and Ross Taylor put on 41 runs stand for the fifth wicket.

With just nine required in last over, Mohammed Shami came to bowl and dismissed the well-set Williamson (95) on the third bowl of the over. With fall of the skipper, Blackcaps required just 2 runs off 3 balls but Shami gave just one run and clean bolwed Taylor on the last bowl. The headed for the super over as both sides ended with the same score. Earlier after being put in to bat first, India got off to a great start as the openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on 69 in six overs. Sharma smashed bolwers out of the park and brought up his half-century. The duo put on 89 runs partnership for the first wicket.

Colin de Grandhomme gave the first blow to the visitors as he dismissed Rahul (27) in ninth over, reducing the side to 89-1. Sharma was looked in sublime touch was dismissed by Hamish Bennett in the 11th over. The righ-hand batsman Sharma played a knock of 65 runs off 40 balls. In the same over Bennett removed Shivam Dube (3), who had a brief stay at the crease.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stiched a partnership of 46 runs in the middle of the innings. Kohli's played a knock of 38 runs off 27 balls before being dismissed by Bennett while Iyer got out after playing a knock of 17 runs. In the finals over the innings, Manish Pandey and Ravindra Jadeja took the side to 179/5 in 20 overs. Both teams will take on each other in the fourth T20I on Jan 31 at Wellington. (ANI)

