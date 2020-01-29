Kevin Kasuza taken off the field after a blow to head
Zimbabwe's opening batsman Kevin Kasuza was taken off the field after he got hit on the head in the second Test against Sri Lanka here on Wednesday.
Zimbabwe's opening batsman Kevin Kasuza was taken off the field after he got hit on the head in the second Test against Sri Lanka here on Wednesday. Kusal Mendis smashed a back-foot pull that hit Kasuza on his helmet while fielding at the short leg.
Earlier, the 26-year-old was ruled out of the first Test after suffering a delayed concussion. Kasuza had sustained a blow to the helmet at short leg on day three of the first Test. In the first innings, Zimbabwe scored 406 runs while Sri Lanka is currently playing on 248/8 in 98 overs. (ANI)
