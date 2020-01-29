Left Menu
Bills CB Wallace undergoes shoulder surgery

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace underwent should surgery this week, the Buffalo News reported. He did not play in Buffalo's Jan. 4 playoff loss to the Houston Texans due to an ankle injury suffered in the regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Back in Week 9, he was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury for a matchup against the Washington Redskins.

Wallace, 24, started all 16 regular-season games during his second NFL season. He recorded 76 tackles (66 solos) with two interceptions and nine passes defended. His final play was an interception of Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 17, but he was hurt making the play.

The Buffalo News report also said Wallace is at least the fifth Bills player to have surgery this offseason. The Bills finished the season 10-7 following their playoff loss to Houston.

