Report: Trubisky has surgery on non-throwing shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder following the end of the regular season, ESPN said Wednesday. The recovery time for his procedure to repair a partially torn labrum is typically a couple of months, per the report.

Trubisky suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 win against the Minnesota Vikings and missed the Week 5 loss to the Oakland Raiders. In 15 starts during his third NFL season in 2019, the 25-year-old Trubisky completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

The 2017 first-round pick (No. 2 overall) has a 23-18 career record as the Bears' starter, completing 63.4 percent of his throws for 8,554 yards with 48 TDs and 29 picks. He made the Pro Bowl and led Chicago to the NFC North division title in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.