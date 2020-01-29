Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not even Padma Shri for man who got India 1st Olympic medal:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:09 IST
Not even Padma Shri for man who got India 1st Olympic medal:

Ranjit Jadhav, son of wrestling great Khashaba Jadhav, on Wednesday sought the country's highest civilian honour 'Bharat Ratna' for his late father. His father, the first Indian to win an individual medal at the Olympics (1952, Helsinki), did not even get a Padma award, Ranjit Jadhav said, noting that likes of TV producer Ekta Kapoor have got these awards.

Khashaba Jadhav died in 1984. His father was given Arjuna Award only in 2001, Ranjit told PTI from the family's native village Gokuleshwar in Satara district of western Maharashtra.

"For the past 19 years, I have been trying my best to ensure that my father gets Bharat Ratna, or at least a Padma award, posthumously. My father died in 1984 and after 17 years was awarded with the Arjuna award," he told "My father won an Olympics medal in 1952. If your look at the list of award winners from 1954 to 1984, several sports persons got Padma Shri, some got even Padma Bhushan, while few got all three (including Padma Vibhushan). However, there was no Olympian among them barring hockey wizard Major Dhyanchand and few other hockey players," claimed Ranjit. "After the 1952 Olympics, India had to wait for 44 years to get an individual medal in Olympics. This underlines the greatness of my father," he said.

"Ekta Kapoor was given Padma Shri this year. What was the social significance of giving the award to her?" he asked. The demand for Bharat Ratna for his father was raised in Parliament by some MPs in the past, but the Union government turned a deaf ear, he alleged.

MPs from Maharashtra should convince the Centre to honour his father posthumously, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Palestinians push U.N. action over U.S. peace plan, Abbas to speak at U.N. Security Council

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday. Mansour told reporters he hoped the 1...

'The real question': Quotes from Day 8 of Trump's Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial entered a new phase on Wednesday as the White House objected to a book written by his former national security adviser, John Bolton, depicting the Republican leader as playing a central role in a pr...

Former Patriots DE Eisenhauer dies at 79

Larry Eisenhauer, a former All-Pro defensive end with the Boston Patriots from 1961-69, has died at age 79. The New England Patriots announced his death on Wednesday.Three times, Eisenhauer made the AFL All-Pro team and he also was a four-t...

UPDATE 1-Google temporarily shutting down all China offices

Alphabet Incs Google said on Wednesday it is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country.The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Googles offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020