Reports: Brewers sign reliever Phelps to 1-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 01:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 01:02 IST
Reports: Brewers sign reliever Phelps to 1-year deal
The Milwaukee Brewers are signing free-agent reliever David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old right-hander.

According to MLB Network, Phelps will earn $1.25 million in 2020 with up to $1.9 million in performance bonuses based on appearances. The 2021 club option is worth $4.5 million with a $250,000 buyout and also includes up to $1.9 million in performance incentives. Phelps split the 2019 season between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs, compiling a 2-1 record with one save and a 3.41 ERA in 41 appearances. He struck out 36 batters and walked 17 in 34 1/3 innings.

He has a 32-34 record with six saves, a 3.86 ERA and 556 strikeouts in 269 career games (65 starts) with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami Marlins (2015-17), Seattle Mariners (2017), Blue Jays and Cubs. Phelps missed the entire 2018 season following Tommy John surgery.

