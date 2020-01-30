Left Menu
Development News Edition

Browns part ways with VP Highsmith, assistant GM Wolf

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 06:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 05:43 IST
Browns part ways with VP Highsmith, assistant GM Wolf
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith and assistant general manager Eliot Wolf on Wednesday, multiple outlets reported. Highsmith, who had held the position since January of 2018, told ESPN it was a mutual decision. The NFL Network later reported that Wolf and the team also mutually agreed to part ways.

"I wanted to go in a different direction because my philosophy on football is different from theirs," Highsmith told ESPN reporter Josina Anderson. "I may go to Aruba, or go to the Masters. I'm going to take some time to do some fun stuff. "I may also clean my garage, who knows. As far as football goes, I'll just have to wait to see what happens. I love all parts of the game. I've never been a title guy -- working and contributing has always been my goal. So I do hope to return to the NFL."

The Browns have not issued an official statement about Highsmith, 54, and Wolf, 37, who was hired by former general manager John Dorsey. Before joining the Browns, Highsmith was a senior personnel executive with the Green Bay Packers from 2012-17.

Wolf spent 14 years with the Packers, where his father, Ron Wolf, was the longtime general manager. The younger Wolf joined the Browns last season. The executives' departures come one day after Cleveland officially hired general manager Andrew Berry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

USFDA cautions Aurobindo Pharma's oral solids formulation facility of regulatory action

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday reported that the US health regulator has cautioned that its oral solids formulation manufacturing facility may be subject to regulatory actions. The company stressed that it will work closely with the...

Nirbhaya case: Lawyer for death row convicts moves Delhi court seeking stay of execution scheduled for February 1.

Nirbhaya case Lawyer for death row convicts moves Delhi court seeking stay of execution scheduled for February 1....

BACKSTORY-Inside the destroyed Fukushima plant: radiation, risk and reporting

Reuters was recently given exclusive access to Japans Fukushima nuclear plant, where three reactors melted down in 2011 after a powerful earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the seaside facility. It was my fourth visit to the plant since the ...

TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020