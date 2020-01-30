Left Menu
Report: Goodell to meet with suspended DE Garrett

  Cleveland
  30-01-2020
  • Created: 30-01-2020 07:16 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will meet with suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in the next 60 days, Cleveland.com reported Wednesday. According to the report, Goodell told Cleveland.com before his annual State of the NFL address in Miami that he could not characterize how the meeting will go, but a source told the outlet he expected Garrett to be reinstated at that time.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely after the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-7 on Nov. 14. Near the end of the game, a brawl broke out between the two teams, with Garrett ripping the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph off Rudolph's head, then swinging the helmet and striking Rudolph in the head.

Garrett appealed the suspension but the ban was upheld, costing Garrett the final six games of the Browns' season. According to reports, Garrett has been a frequent visitor to the team's facility in Berea, Ohio, this offseason.

