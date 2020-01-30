Left Menu
Weber's 1st of season lifts Preds over Capitals

  Updated: 30-01-2020 09:14 IST
Yannick Weber scored his first goal of the season to give the visiting Nashville Predators a 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. The struggling Predators, with two assists from Filip Forsberg, had to come back from a 4-3 deficit with two unanswered goals in the third period. Nashville had gone 4-7-1 in its previous 12 games.

The Capitals started off a first-period goal-fest when Richard Panik stepped across the blue line and lobbed a lazy knuckler that fooled Predators goalie Juuse Saros at 9:28. The Predators responded less than a minute later as Jarred Tinordi wired a hard one from the top of the faceoff circle. It was Tinordi's first of 2019-20 in only his eighth NHL appearance of the season.

Mikael Granlund and Rocco Grimaldi then each got a goal to give the Predators what should have been some healthy breathing room at 3-1 with just under four minutes left in the opening period. The Capitals snuck to within one before the first was over. Alexander Ovechkin, back from sitting out one game on suspension for skipping last weekend's All-Star Game, scooped up a loose puck misplayed by Saros and put it into an empty net just 24 seconds after Grimaldi's tally.

Oveckin, at career goal No. 693, is now one goal shy of Mark Messier for eighth in the NHL's all-time career goal-scoring list. Then things fell apart for the Predators in the second period.

Just six minutes in, Nick Bonino went for a breakout pass from behind the Predators' net. He snapped the puck up the middle but it hit Saros' stick and deflected past the goal line. The own goal was credited to Panik, his second of the game. About five minutes later with the Capitals on the power play, Calle Jarnkrok tried to clear the puck out of the Predators' end and put it right on Tom Wilson's stick, who drilled it past Saros to give the Caps a 4-3 lead.

The Caps took their turn with a wonky play early in the third, though. On the man advantage, Caps goalie Braden Holtby made a lead pass up the ice but Ryan Johansen intercepted it and then snapped it past the bewildered goalie for a shorthanded goal to tie game at four. Weber's shot from the point with just 4:37 to go slipped past Holtby, who couldn't see past a screen set up by Granlund. The goal stood as the game-winner.

The Predators are back on the ice Thursday, heading to New Jersey to face the Devils, while the Capitals visit the Ottawa Senators Friday.

