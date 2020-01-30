Haris Rauf returns to Melbourne Stars squad for Qualifier

Pacer Haris Rauf has returned to the Melbourne Stars squad for the Big Bash League (BBL) Qualifier against Sydney Sixers. Rauf recently featured in a Pakistan T20I side against Bangladesh. The three-match series, held in Pakistan, was won by hosts 2-0. The third match was washed out due to rain.

Stars have completed the home and away season in the first position and will now take on the second-placed Sixers in the Qualifier clash. The winner will advance straight to the final. Melbourne Stars 13-player squad against Sixers: Glenn Maxwell (c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Dilbar Hussain, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, and Adam Zampa.

The Qualifier will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on January 31. (ANI)

