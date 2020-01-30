Tennis-Kenin beats Barty to reach Australian Open final

American Sofia Kenin reached the Australian Open final with a 7-6(6) 7-5 win over Australia's Ash Barty on Thursday.

Kenin, the 14th seed, will meet either Simona Halep or Garbine Muguruza, who play in the other semi-final later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.