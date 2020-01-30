Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kenin beats Barty to reach Australian Open final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 10:31 IST
Tennis-Kenin beats Barty to reach Australian Open final
Image Credit: Wikimedia

American Sofia Kenin reached the Australian Open final with a 7-6(6) 7-5 win over Australia's Ash Barty on Thursday.

Kenin, the 14th seed, will meet either Simona Halep or Garbine Muguruza, who play in the other semi-final later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kisan Network Raises $3M to Grow its PAN India Farmer Network

New Financing is led by Mistletoe, with participation from Y Combinator, the Thiel Foundation and others GURUGRAM, HARYANA, January 30, 2020 Kisan Network, the tech enabled supply chain for Indian agriculture, today announced that it has ...

How special are PLA special forces?

Special forces such as the American Green Berets long ago attained a kind of mythical status, and most militaries around the world now field proficient special forces. The same is true of the Peoples Liberation Army PLA, the worlds largest ...

SC refuses to interfere with order granting parole to Atul Rai for taking oath as MP

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order, which had granted two-day parole to BSP leader Atul Rai for taking oath as Member of Parliament in New Delhi. Rai, who had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls ...

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court says it will hear the plea seeking stay of scheduled Feb 1 executions later in the day

Nirbhaya case Delhi court says it will hear the plea seeking stay of scheduled Feb 1 executions later in the day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020