Sofia Kenin enters final of a Grand Slam for the first time

American tennis player Sofia Kenin on Thursday advanced to the final of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. Kenin defeated world number one Ashleigh Barty 7-6, 7-5 in the semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open.

With this, Kenin has become the youngest to reach the finals of the Australian Open since 2008. The 21-year-old won the match in straight sets. The first set went back and forth between both players, but in the end, Kenin managed to outclass Barty.

Kenin carried the momentum into the second set and went on to wrap the match. Before the start of this match, Barty held the edge in the head-to-head against Kenin. The Australian had defeated Kenin four times and lost just one match.Later in the day, Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza will take on each other in the semi-final of the Australian Open.

Men's semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will also take place later today. (ANI)

