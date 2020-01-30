Athletics Integrity Unit recommends expulsion of Russia to World Athletics

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has advised World Athletics to expel All-Russia Athletic Federation (RusAF) from the global federation for breaching the anti-doping rules. "The AIU, therefore, recommends that the charges be referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to resolve, and (if the CAS upholds the charges) that the Council 'consider imposing the severest possible consequences, including considering the expulsion of RusAF from the membership of World Athletics'," the AIU said in a statement.

The AIU's announcement comes after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decided last month to ban Russia for four years from major global sporting events, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, over manipulated doping data. In the AIU's view, RusAF has failed to rebut the case that the AIU set out against RusAF in the charge letter, which was supported by 'clear and compelling evidence'.

However, instead of admitting the charges and expressing contrition, RusAF has instead 'gone to great lengths to deny any involvement in the matter, blame others and attack the process'. The AIU suggests that the current RusAF management oversee the sport of athletics in Russia with integrity, and the Authorised Neutral Athlete process should remain suspended until the charges are finally determined. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

