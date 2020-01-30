Left Menu
Development News Edition

India A all out for 216, hand hosts advantage on day 1 of first unofficial Test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 11:28 IST
India A all out for 216, hand hosts advantage on day 1 of first unofficial Test
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Shubman Gill's run-a-ball 83 was the only high point for India A as New Zealand A grabbed the opening day honors in their first unofficial Test here on Thursday. India A were all out for 216 in their first innings and New Zealand A responded strongly, reaching 105 for two at the close of play and reducing the deficit to 111 runs with plenty of wickets in hand.

Sent in to bat after the coin landed in favor of home team captain Hamish Rutherford, India A soon found themselves in a spot of bother at 34 for three in the 17th over at the Hagley Oval. The 20-year-old Gill, seen as one with a bright future, found an able ally in skipper Hanuma Vihari (51), and the duo added 119 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the ship.

Gill played fluently during his stay in the middle, relaxed in the knowledge that he had an experienced partner at the other hand, facing the home attack with a workmanlike approach. Having recovered from the early blows that also included the big wicket of opener Mayank Agarwal, the visitors looked on course with both Gill and Vihari in good nick.

However, off-spinner Cole McConchie (3/33), who was the second most successful home bowler behind medium-pacer Michael Rae (4/54), dismissed Vihari in a bizarre manner after the batsman had done all the hard work. After Vihari played a sweep shot directly into the shin of Rachin Ravindra at silly mid-on, the ball flew towards the wicketkeeper and Dane Cleaver calmly pouched it.

Vihari's knock was a 79-ball effort was studded with eight hits to the fence. Stumper Kona Bharat seemed to be settling in nicely when the visitors lost the big wicket of Gill off Rae's bowling.

From 183 for five, it did not take the New Zealand A attack to warp up the India A innings.

The home team lost skipper Rutherford for 28 but his opening partner Will Young (26) was there in the middle when stumps were pulled out. Ravindra made 47 off 67 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-U.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping

Several deaths and potentially hundreds of illnesses tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking, have been reported by the U.S. public health agency.Lawsuits on behalf of young consumer...

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...

UP CM holds high-level meeting over Farrukhabad incident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening convened a high-level meeting on the Farrukhabad incident, where more than 15 people, including children, have been held hostage. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Principal Secr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020