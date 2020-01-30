Left Menu
Canucks win 4th straight, take down Sharks

  • Updated: 30-01-2020 11:58 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes and forward Tanner Pearson each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Vancouver Canucks rallied for a 5-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. Tyler Myers, Jake Virtanen and Brandon Sutter also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks (29-18-4), who opened a five-game trip with their fourth consecutive victory and their 13th in the past 16 games. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves.

Tomas Hertl and Brent Burns scored for the Sharks (22-26-4), who lost for the first time in their past five home games. Martin Jones stopped 20 of 24 shots. The Canucks trailed 2-1 entering the third but scored three times in a span of 5:23 early in the period and Pearson added an empty-netter at 18:50.

Myers tied the score at 2-2 with a shot from the blue line at 2:36 of the third. Virtanen gave the Canucks their first lead with a power-play goal at 7:00 with San Jose's Marc-Edouard Vlasic serving a double-minor for high sticking.

Sutter scored at 7:59 off a goalmouth scramble to make it 4-2. Hertl opened the scoring at 4:15 of the first, corralling a long rebound off a shot from teammate Timo Meier and beating Markstrom from the right faceoff dot.

But on his next shift, Hertl was stopped on a backhander by Markstrom before being ridden into the boards by Hughes and Chris Tanev. Hertl was slow to get up with an apparent lower-body injury and didn't return to the game. Hughes tied it at 11:08 of the first on a slap shot from the blue line that made its way through a maze of players out front and into the upper right corner of the net.

Burns gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 5:57 of the second on a shot from the right point that deflected off Myers and into the net. Markstrom made an acrobatic save on Kevin Labanc in the second period to keep the Canucks within a goal. Markstrom slid across the crease and stacked his pads, then rolled onto his back and kicked his left leg into the air to stop Labanc's shot that appeared headed for the upper part of the net.

