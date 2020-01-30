Tennis-Muguruza beats Halep to reach Australian Open final

Garbine Muguruza of Spain beat Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep 7-6(8) 7-5 on Thursday to reach the final of the Australian Open.

In Saturday's final, Muguruza will meet American 14th seed Sofia Kenin, who defeated top seed Ash Barty 7-6(7) 7-5 in the first semi-final on Thursday.

