Tennis-Muguruza beats Halep to reach Australian Open final
Garbine Muguruza of Spain beat Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep 7-6(8) 7-5 on Thursday to reach the final of the Australian Open.
In Saturday's final, Muguruza will meet American 14th seed Sofia Kenin, who defeated top seed Ash Barty 7-6(7) 7-5 in the first semi-final on Thursday.
READ MORE ON:
- Garbine Muguruza
- Spain
- Romanian
- Sofia Kenin
- Ash Barty
