Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coyotes look to pick up their game against Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 14:30 IST
Coyotes look to pick up their game against Kings

Three straight losses and a 1-5-1 mark in their last seven games find the Arizona Coyotes in need of a win to stay in playoff position in the Western Conference Thursday night when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Earlier this month, the Coyotes were in first place in the Pacific Division. Now they are in fourth, and hold the second wild-card position in the West with several teams not far behind after a 4-2 loss at Anaheim Wednesday night.

It was their first game back from the All-Star break. "We can make all the excuses we want for (the) first game back from break, but really we had three great practices and we should've had a better effort out there," forward Vinnie Hinostroza said.

Thursday night, Arizona will play its first game at home in 16 days. "We had a long time off there to regroup and gather our energy," forward Lawson Crouse said. "There's no excuses for (Thursday) night. We got the kinks out and now it's time to get back and go. We've got to go. We can't keep losing these points. They're huge points right now and it's only going to get tougher and tougher."

Head coach Rick Tocchet said mistakes cost the Coyotes against the Ducks. Also, Arizona's power play is 3-for-22 in its last seven games after not scoring in five chances Wednesday, and Tocchet was visibly unhappy about it. "Ask those guys (his players). I'm tired of answering questions about the power play. I really am," Tocchet said. "Buckle up. It's not going to get any easier."

The Coyotes face a struggling Kings team that has one win this month, five straight losses and eight defeats in its last nine games (1-7-1). They fell 4-2 to Tampa Bay Wednesday night in the first sporting event at Staples Center since the death of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant. The Kings paid tribute to Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the victims of the helicopter crash that claimed their lives Sunday morning.

"We started off good, then maybe we slipped a little bit during the course of the second period," team captain Anze Kopitar told the Los Angeles Daily News. "It seems like an ongoing pattern where we're losing games by one or two with the empty net." The Kings come to Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., winless against the Coyotes in two previous meetings. Arizona won 3-0 at home on Nov. 18 and 3-2 in Los Angeles five days later.

Defenseman Drew Doughty's consecutive games streak came to an end at 460 after he missed Wednesday night with an undisclosed injury. Kopitar's 17 goals. 27 assists and 44 points lead the Kings this season. Los Angeles is 2-4 in the second of back-to-back games this season.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes in goals with 16, and Nick Schmaltz is the points leader with 37. Arizona is 2-7 in the second of back-to-back games. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe AFME...

FACTBOX-U.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping

Several deaths and potentially hundreds of illnesses tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking, have been reported by the U.S. public health agency.Lawsuits on behalf of young consumer...

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020