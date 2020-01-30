Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Muguruza battles past Halep to reach Australian Open final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:52 IST
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Muguruza battles past Halep to reach Australian Open final
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GarbiMuguruza )

Garbine Muguruza continued her stunning revival at the Australian Open on Thursday as she fought off Simona Halep 7-6(8) 7-5 in a battle of attrition to reach her first Australian Open final in broiling heat. The unseeded Spaniard arrived at Melbourne Park with low expectations but will now face American 14th seed Sofia Kenin in Saturday's title match for a chance to clinch her third major title after a period in the Grand Slam wilderness.

With the temperature nudging 40 degrees Celsius (104F) at a scorching Rod Laver Arena, Muguruza was dragged into a see-sawing scrap by fourth seed Halep, who threatened to run away with the second set after losing her cool at the end of the first. However, the Spaniard who scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in the offseason had the endurance to match Halep and ended up avenging her semi-final loss to the Romanian at the 2018 French Open.

Down 5-4 in the second set, Muguruza rallied and blasted through the dogged Romanian's defenses, breaking her twice in the finish to avoid a third set in sweltering conditions. "I wasn't thinking I was down. I was thinking, 'Keep going and at some point, you're going to have your opportunity'," said Muguruza.

"I know I was facing Simona so it was going to be a hard match. So I was just hanging in there and fighting with all the energy I had." The 26-year-old Muguruza would not have been on many lists of pre-tournament contenders but the class and fighting spirit that saw her hoist the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon trophies have come flooding back in Australia.

"You start day by day, that's what I was doing," said Muguruza, who reunited with former coach Conchita Martinez in the offseason. "Very excited to be in the final, it's a long way to go. I have one more match on Saturday."

Like world number one Ash Barty, who failed to convert four set points in her semi-final against Kenin, Halep was left to rue a slew of missed chances. She let two set points go begging in the tiebreak against an opponent she had never beaten on hardcourts.

She saved a couple herself but with Muguruza a sitting duck at the net, Halep slapped an attempted pass into the net to fall a set behind. Enraged with herself, the Romanian bashed her racket into the court twice to earn a code violation and returned to her chair fuming.

"I think maybe I could have been a little bit braver in the points that were important," Wimbledon champion Halep told reporters. "I didn't do that. Maybe I went a little bit defensive in those balls and I couldn't take the domination of the point."

The pair traded breaks early in the second set before Halep nudged ahead and steeled herself to level the match on serve. She saved three break points as Muguruza ratcheted up the pressure but finally buckled with a pair of unforced errors.

Having stolen the momentum, Muguruza rode it to the finish, rushing forward to coax Halep into another ill-fated pass on the second match point. Muguruza, the only woman to beat Venus and Serena Williams in Grand Slam finals, will play her first major title match since her Wimbledon triumph.

"Definitely the mission is to get away from here with a big trophy," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe AFME...

FACTBOX-U.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping

Several deaths and potentially hundreds of illnesses tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking, have been reported by the U.S. public health agency.Lawsuits on behalf of young consumer...

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020