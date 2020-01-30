Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fit-again and Olympic-bound: Neeraj Chopra says relieved to be just competing again

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:07 IST
Fit-again and Olympic-bound: Neeraj Chopra says relieved to be just competing again

Just being able to compete again is a bigger relief for Neeraj Chopra than booking an Olympic berth and the star javelin thrower says his comeback after a lengthy injury lay-off has given him hope that the hard times are well and truly over. Chopra qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.86m at the ACNE League meeting at Potchefstroom on Tuesday, after missing the entire 2019 season following a surgery on his elbow.

"I am feeling good and relieved to have qualified for the Olympics. The best feeling though is that I am able to come back to competition after my injury and subsequent surgery," the 22-year-old from Haryana told PTI from his training base in South Africa. His throw of 87.86m was his second best ever behind 88.06, achieved during his gold medal winning show at 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. Chopra said he is now focussed on winning a medal in Tokyo where the Olympics will be held in July-August.

"I will be taking part in national and international competitions without pressure of having to qualify for Olympics. At the same time, I will focus on my training and on my technique to keep on improving my performance in the competitions leading up to the Olympics. "I will try my best to win a medal in Olympics and this performance is giving me hope," he said.

Chopra, who also won a Commonwealth Games gold in 2018, said the pain in his elbow has now fully subsided. "I did not feel any pain on my elbow during the competition. My training in South Africa is going well. I thought I will begin with some caution and avoid straining my elbow.

"After the first few throws, I felt good and did not have any issue with my elbow. So I decided to put in some effort and it came out well. It was a big throw after a long time," he said of his performance on Tuesday. He was seen wearing an elbow cap during the competition but he said it was to keep his joint warm.

"I wore the elbow cap so that there was proper warming of the elbow area, nothing else. I was alright through the competition," he said. Chopra missed the World Championships in Doha last year despite qualifying for the event. He said he does not regret skipping the showpiece.

"I think it was a good decision. I have no regrets and I have forgotten about it now. Since I have qualified for the Olympics, I will now focus on a medal in the Olympics." Chopra underwent an arthroscopic surgery on the elbow of his throwing arm in May last year.

He underwent rehabilitation at the National Institute of Sport (NIS) Patiala and the Inspire Institute of Sport, Vijayangar, before shifting base to Potchefstroom, South Africa to train under coach Klaus Bartonietz in November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe AFME...

FACTBOX-U.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping

Several deaths and potentially hundreds of illnesses tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking, have been reported by the U.S. public health agency.Lawsuits on behalf of young consumer...

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020