4 goals and clean sheet, a tough combination to manage: Zidane after win over Zaragoza

After Real Madrid's massive win over Zaragoza, the manager Zinedine Zidane said that scoring four goals and keeping a clean sheet is a 'tough combination' to manage. "We are doing well and we want to keep that up. Each game is a test for us and we're doing well. We scored early and the game went well in every aspect: defensively we kept another clean sheet and scored 4 goals, that is a tough combination to manage," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

Real Madrid thrashed Zaragoza to secure their quarter-finals spot in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Despite expressing satisfaction over advancing to the quarter-finals, Zidane stressed that 'there is a long way to go'.

"There are only good teams in the quarter-finals. We're happy with our progress and we know how hard this can be. We're satisfied but there is a long way to go till the end," he said. Real Madrid will now take on Atletico Madrid in La Liga on February 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

