Falcons S Allen recovering from shoulder surgery

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen is recovering from shoulder surgery and is facing multiple months of rehabilitation, The Athletic reported. Allen, 28, had the operation earlier this month after playing through pain over the last few games of the season.

After missing the last 13 games with a torn Achilles in 2018, Allen returned to play all 16 games and posted 85 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions in 2019. In 65 career games (64 starts), Allen has 314 tackles, 21 passes defended and nine interceptions.

Allen's availability for the Falcons' offseason program is uncertain. Atlanta's 2014 fifth-round draft pick is under contract through the 2021 season. --Field Level Media

