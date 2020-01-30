Sports News Roundup: Kobe Bryant's widow breaks silence; Djokovic downs Federer and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Marino says Chiefs quarterback Mahomes must savor precious Super Bowl shot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may one day write his own chapter in the NFL record book but should make the most of his first Super Bowl appearance in case he never returns, according to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Mahomes, in his third NFL season and second as a full-time starter, is 24 years old and will become the fifth-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl when his Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami.

Muguruza on a mission at Melbourne Park

Breaking into a first final at a hardcourt Grand Slam would seem a good excuse for a jubilant post-match celebration but a small fist pump and a steely glance at the player's box was all Garbine Muguruza allowed herself at the Australian Open on Thursday. Muguruza continued her sudden and sparkling revival at the year's first Grand Slam by downing Simona Halep 7-6(8) 7-5 in a semi-final played in the scorching heat.

Athletics: Russian federation rejects call to expel it over doping offenses

Russia's suspended athletics federation said it would continue to battle to prove its innocence after the Athletics Integrity Unit Board accused it of showing a "total lack of contrition" in its response to anti-doping violations. The AIU recommended on Wednesday that the Russian federation be expelled from global athletics after examining explanations provided by the federation about its leadership's involvement in the cover-up of a violation by high jumper Danil Lysenko.

Kenin breaks Australian hearts, topples Barty to reach final

Sofia Kenin sent world number one Ash Barty spinning out of the Melbourne Park semi-finals 7-6(6) 7-5 on Thursday to reach her maiden Grand Slam final, crushing Australian hopes of a first home-grown champion in 42 years. American 21-year-old Kenin, seeded 14th at the year's first Grand Slam, had a breakthrough 2019 season when she won all three of her singles titles to reach a career-high ranking of 12, the United States' number two behind Serena Williams.

NFL notebook: Goodell reportedly to meet with Browns' Garrett

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will meet with suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in the next 60 days, Cleveland.com reported Wednesday. According to the report, Goodell told Cleveland.com before his annual State of the NFL address in Miami that he could not characterize how the meeting will go, but a source told the outlet he expected Garrett to be reinstated at that time.

NBA roundup: Lillard's first triple-double power Blazers

Damian Lillard recorded 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-112 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Lillard made six 3-pointers to tie the NBA record of 33 over a four-game stretch. The mark was originally set by Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors from Feb. 22-27, 2016.

Taekwondo: Iran's Zolghadri moves to Bulgaria to pursue Olympic dream

Iranian taekwondo competitor Farzad Zolghadri said on Thursday he intends to represent Bulgaria at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, adding his move has nothing to do with politics and is motivated purely by improving his chances of success. Zolghadri's switch of allegiance to the Balkan country follows a decision by fellow taekwondo competitor Kimia Alizadeh, Iran's only female Olympic medalist, who won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, to move to Germany last week.

Thiem faces familiar foe Zverev in Australian Open semis

World number five Dominic Thiem heads into Friday's Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev knowing he will have to put their friendship aside to continue his charge towards a maiden Grand Slam title. The 26-year-old Thiem, twice a runner-up to Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros, edged the Spaniard in four tight sets to set up a ninth career meeting with Zverev.

Imperious Djokovic downs Federer in straight sets to reach final

Novak Djokovic once again beat great rival Roger Federer at a Grand Slam on Thursday with a 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 win to reach the Australian Open final and remain on course for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park. It was the 50th act of one of the greatest rivalries of the sport and the odds were heavily stacked against Federer as the Swiss had not beaten the Serb at a major since their 2012 meeting on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Kobe Bryant's widow breaks silence on NBA superstar's death

Three days after Los Angeles basketball great Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others perished in a helicopter crash, his wife, Vanessa, broke her silence with an Instagram message saying she was "completely devastated" by their loss. The social media text was posted alongside a recent family photo of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant with all four of their daughters - Gianna, who died with her father, along with the couple's eldest, Natalia, 17, 3-year-old Bianka, and the youngest, Capri, born in June 2019.

