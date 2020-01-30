Left Menu
Ex-Alabama QB Tagovailoa 'on pace' for full recovery

  Reuters
  Updated: 30-01-2020 23:47 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 23:47 IST
Tua Tagovailoa said he was very close to returning to Alabama for the 2020 season. Tagovailoa said a conversation with his parents and advice from Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban not to make an emotional decision helped alleviate pressure to come back to Tuscaloosa.

"I feel really good," Tagovailoa said Thursday in an interview on Super Bowl radio row in Miami. "We're on pace to make a full recovery, so that's really good. We really can't tell until the CT scan at the three-month mark -- but at this point, I'm feeling really good." Tagovailoa declined to declare himself the best quarterback in the 2020 draft but said he's making major progress on the road back to full health. He had surgery to repair his hip in November. The 2020 quarterback draft class includes LSU's Joe Burrow, who won the 2019 Heisman Trophy, and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Tagovailoa, who threw 87 touchdowns with Alabama, said doctors popped his hip back into socket in the locker room after he was hurt Nov. 15. "When I got to let everything sink in, I was in Birmingham in the hospital. It was shocking," Tagovailoa said. "I'm not going to be able to finish out the season with my teammates. At the same time, things like this happen. It's football. It's something that I can learn from -- as far as throwing the ball away earlier.

"It was really tough. You hope you can be out there. I think that brought out the leadership side for me. Just being able to talk to the guys, Mac Jones, just leading the quarterback room. And then the receiving group. It's not easy for them to get a switch in quarterback towards the ending of the season. ... That was a rough year for not just me but my entire team." Tagovailoa said the compliment from Saban -- that the junior quarterback is the most impactful player he's had -- was too nice. Tagovailoa was 22-2 as a starter for the Crimson Tide.

"People get this outlook on coach Saban as someone who is always hard, mean," Tagovailoa said. "That's on the field. That's when the switch is on. Switch is off as soon as he's off the field. This man will joke with you as if he didn't just yell at you two minutes ago. He's a really personable person off the field. For his staff, his players, he loves them. He just wants what is best for the organization." Tagovailoa (6-foot-1, 217 pounds) said he will participate in the Scouting Combine next month but all physical tests will have to wait for his pro day. No date is established for Tagovailoa's workout.

"I'm going not to win the 40, not to win the bench press, but to win my medical (exam)," Tagovailoa said. --Field Level Media

