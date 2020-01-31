Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers G Hart (abdominal) out at least one more week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 00:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 00:01 IST
Flyers G Hart (abdominal) out at least one more week
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NHLFlyers )

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart will be sidelined at least one more week because of a lower right abdominal muscle strain, the team announced Thursday. "While goaltender Carter Hart is feeling significantly better, he will not return to play for a minimum of seven days," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Thursday.

Hart, who sustained the injury during practice on Jan. 15, is playing in his second season with the club. The 21-year-old Hart owns a 15-11-3 record with one shutout, a 2.61 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 32 games (29 starts) this season.

Goaltender Alex Lyon joined forward Connor Bunnaman in being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday. Lyon is expected to serve as the backup to Brian Elliott for the Flyers (27-17-6), who visit the rival Pittsburgh Penguins (31-14-5) on Friday. Elliott made 19 saves in his last contest, a 3-0 victory over the Penguins on Jan. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Dodgers, Red Sox discussing Betts trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox could be nearing a trade that would send All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts to the National League club, ESPN reported Thursday. The report also indicated that left-handed pitcher David Price could b...

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 204 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan. 30.There had been a further 1,220 ...

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020