Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 01:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 01:04 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Novak Djokovic once again beat great rival Roger Federer at a Grand Slam on Thursday with a 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 win to reach the Australian Open final and remain on course for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park. FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/MARINO

NFL-Marino says Chiefs QB Mahomes must savor precious Super Bowl shot TORONTO, (Reuters) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may one day write his own chapter in the NFL record book but should make the most of his first Super Bowl appearance in case he never returns, according to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ Muguruza battles past Halep to reach Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) - Garbine Muguruza continued her stunning revival at the Australian Open on Thursday as she fought off Simona Halep 7-6(8) 7-5 in a battle of attrition to reach her first Australian Open final in broiling heat. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-FRANCE-NCE-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Coupe de France - Nice v Lyon Nice play Lyon in the Coupe de France.

30 Jan 14:55 ET / 19:55 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WLV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

31 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SOU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Southampton.

31 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

31 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

31 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HALFTIME-SHOW (TV) Football - NFL - Jennifer Lopez and Shakira expected to brief the media ahead of Halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to light up the halftime stage at Super Bowl LIV and will speak to the media about putting on one of the most anticipated live performances of the year. 30 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/FUTURE NFL-Super Bowl looks to the future

As their 100th anniversary comes to end the NFL looks ahead to the next 100 years. 31 Jan

GOLF GOLF-PHOENIX/

Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open second round Coverage of second round from TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

31 Jan GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (TV)

Golf - European Tour - Saudi International Day two of the Saudi International. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are among the names who have signed up to play.

31 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-NZL-IND/ Cricket-New Zealand v India Twenty20 international

New Zealand host India in the fourth match of their Twenty20 series in Wellington. 31 Jan

CRICKET-ENGLAND/ (PIX) Cricket - England tour of South Africa

England prepare for a three match ODI series against hosts South Africa with a 50-over warm-up game against a CSA Invitation XI at Boland Park in Paarl. 31 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/ Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - second test, day five

Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the second test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club. 31 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/

Rugby - Super Rugby week one The 2020 Super Rugby season makes its earliest start with matches across all three conferences. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round.

31 Jan RUGBY UNION-NATIONS-ENG/

England name team for Six Nations opener against France 31 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open Alexander Zverev plays Dominic Thiem in the second men's Australian Open semi-final at Melbourne Park.

31 Jan 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Dodgers, Red Sox discussing Betts trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox could be nearing a trade that would send All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts to the National League club, ESPN reported Thursday. The report also indicated that left-handed pitcher David Price could b...

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 204 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan. 30.There had been a further 1,220 ...

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020