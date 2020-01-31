Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed groups in Colombia are still recruiting children, NGOs say

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 02:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 01:22 IST
Armed groups in Colombia are still recruiting children, NGOs say
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Illegal armed groups are still recruiting children in Colombia, subjecting them to sexual abuse and using them as cannon fodder in armed conflict, humanitarian groups said on Thursday.

"In Colombia the recruiting and use of minors is a common and systemic practice which changes to meet the new demands of the armed conflict," said Olga Silva of Humanidad Vigente, which published a report along with Oxfam and Benposta Nacion de Muchachos. The groups form part of the observatory for the protection of rights and welfare of children (OPROB). Violence declined after a 2016 peace deal the Andean country signed with rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), ending that group's part in more than five decades of conflict that killed more than 260,000 people.

The deal allowed some 13,000 former rebels to rejoin society, yet the report noted that armed groups including dissidents of the FARC who rejected the accord are still recruiting children and adolescents. "Threats, false promises of better conditions, the groups' presence in schools and the absence or weakness of the government has led to thousands of children joining the ranks of armed groups," Silva said.

Last week a report by Human Rights Watch said children as young as 12 were being recruited by armed groups in the east of the country. According to OPROB, between 2017 and 2019 there were 311 cases of recruiting minors in five of Colombia's 32 provinces. The National Liberation Army (ELN) accounted for the majority of cases, with 182, followed by FARC dissidents with 82.

"The study established that sexual violence is directly linked with the armed conflict, a situation that puts children who are used by armed groups at high risk," the report said. The investigation also decried the presence of a high number of Venezuelan minors working to produce coca, the main ingredient of cocaine, along Colombia's border with Venezuela.

According to official numbers, between 1985 and 2019, more than 7,400 minors were victims of forced recruitment, while 16,249 were killed during the armed conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Dodgers, Red Sox discussing Betts trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox could be nearing a trade that would send All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts to the National League club, ESPN reported Thursday. The report also indicated that left-handed pitcher David Price could b...

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 204 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan. 30.There had been a further 1,220 ...

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020