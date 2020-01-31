Left Menu
Sharks' Hertl out for season with torn ACL, MCL

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, the team said Thursday. Hertl, 26, scored his 16th goal at 4:15 of the first period in Wednesday night's 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in San Jose.

About 10 minutes later, Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev slid into Hertl, who fell to the ice but skated off under his own power. He tested the injury during a television timeout but returned to the dressing room. Hertl is tied for second on the Sharks with 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) through 48 games, one point behind team leader Erik Karlsson.

A first-round pick in 2012, Hertl is in his seventh season with San Jose. He has 280 points (132 goals, 148 assists) in 453 games.

