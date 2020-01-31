Left Menu
Development News Edition

49ers hope to cap long journey with Super Bowl title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 05:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 04:47 IST
49ers hope to cap long journey with Super Bowl title
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The San Francisco 49ers are 15-3 this season and just one win from lifting the Lombardi Trophy, which makes it easy to forget the lowest of lows they experienced just over two years ago. In November 2017, Kyle Shanahan's team was 0-9 in his first season as head coach. They finally got off the schneid with a victory over the New York Giants, prompting an outsized celebration for a team thirsty for victory.

"We think about that a lot," Shanahan told reporters Thursday. "Starting 0-9 was not fun, at all. Your first year as a head coach, you kind of want to get that monkey off your back and at least get one win in. ... "It was a lot longer than I anticipated, so it did feel like we won a Super Bowl after (the win over the Giants)."

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who had arrived via midseason trade, recalls feeling similarly after the win. "It was different to me, I'm not gonna lie," Garoppolo said Thursday. "We were throwing water in the locker room, boomboxes were going and everything."

That team finished 6-10 thanks to a 5-0 stretch to close the season. But the 49ers another low hit in 2018, when Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3, coincidentally against Sunday's opponent for Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs. About 16 months removed from the injury, Garoppolo now enters the biggest game of his life sporting a 23-5 career record, including the postseason.

"It's just crazy, just going through the entire process," he said. "About a year ago, I was learning how to run again. When you look back on everything, it really makes you realize how special this moment is." The team's struggles without Garoppolo in 2018 eventually helped reinforce the foundation for this season's run to the Super Bowl. The 49ers wound up with the No. 2 overall pick in last April's draft, landing stud pass rusher Nick Bosa.

Bosa admitted Thursday he didn't know he was going to be joining a juggernaut as a rookie. "I didn't even know it was to this extent," he said. "I thought they had a pretty good team, but we're stacked. John Lynch is an amazing GM. He knows how to create depth at every position."

Lynch, of course, has taken his own long journey, going from a star player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to broadcasting for Fox to jumping straight to the general manager role without any scouting experience. Shanahan's individual path has been a bit more gradual, but he certainly started small. During the 49ers' last Super Bowl victory, he was a 15-year-old ball boy for the team, whose offensive coordinator was his father, Mike Shanahan.

"I was on the sidelines that game," Kyle Shanahan said of Super Bowl XXIX, the second of two 49ers Super Bowl wins in Miami. "Definitely wasn't allowed across the (30-yard line). I had to stay with most of the media guys. I was always that annoying kid, jumping in front of all the media people, trying to do their job. ... "It was great. Just being down there, being a part of that stuff, being on the field after."

With several individuals and the team as a whole following such unlikely paths to this point, they are now squarely focused on paying it off with a Lombardi Trophy. "It's one of those things, you can't really take it for granted," Garoppolo said. "You don't know if you're ever going to be back here, so gotta make it count while you can."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to send charter flights to bring back residents of virus-hit Wuhan from abroad

China will send charter flights to bring home residents of coronavirus-hit Hubei province, especially capital Wuhan, from abroad, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying in a brief statement said ...

Rupee rises 17 paise to 71.41 against US dollar ahead of Economic Survey

The Indian rupee appreciated by 17 paise to 71.41 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday ahead of the release of the governments Economic Survey later in the day. Forex traders said market participants are assessing the economic imp...

Sonia Gandhi leads anti-CAA protest in Parliament ahead of Budget Session

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.Party leaders held placards of Save India, No to CAA, NRC and shouted slogans.Senior Congress leaders Motilal...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares struggle for footing after fraught week

Asian share markets fought to regain their footing on Friday as investors clutched at hopes China could contain the coronavirus, even as headlines spoke of more cases and mounting deaths. Helping the mood were surveys showing Chinese manufa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020