Lakers' Pelinka, Buss pay tribute to Bryant

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka released a touching statement Thursday in memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, his first statement since the Los Angeles icon, his daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash. "On Sunday, I lost my best friend and my sweet goddaughter. With that, there has been an amputation of part of my soul," Pelinka said. "Kobe was a force of nature, deep and obsessed with excellence. He was wise, determined, passionate. A visionary beyond measure. A dedicated and loving husband, and a 'girl-dad' like no other.

"When he walked into a room, the energy ignited. He was high voltage, with a motor that had no limits. His mind had an infinite capacity to learn. He was, simply put, the most inspirational athlete of our time. What the world may not know, is that he was also the best friend anyone could ever imagine." Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, were en route to a youth basketball game with a coach, two players and their families when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Calif.

Pelinka, 50, worked for agent Arm Tellem when Bryant signed with Tellem's agency out of high school. When Pelinka went out on his own, Bryant followed him. Once Bryant retired following the 2016 season, Pelinka moved to the Lakers' front office and since added the title of vice president of basketball operations. Also Thursday, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss made her first statement since Bryant's death, paying tribute to Bryant as a player and parent.

"My father (Jerry Buss) loved you like a son, which makes us family," she wrote on Instagram. "When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like the men. "At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality -- and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing -- what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for. I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong. I call on that memory whenever I feel down and need a bit of courage.

"For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball itself, it was that day with Gigi that reignited my drive and determination."

