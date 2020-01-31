Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Chiefs' Hill may make run at Tokyo Olympics after Super Bowl

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL and the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is considering testing his speed against the world's best at this year's Tokyo Olympics. The 25-year-old American, a sprinter in high school, is a key member of the Chiefs' potent offense and after Sunday's showdown in Miami against the San Francisco 49ers will look into securing a spot at the July 24-Aug. 9 Olympics. Clark takes Phoenix lead with best score of PGA Tour career

Wyndham Clark shot the best score of his PGA Tour career, a 10-under-par 61, to take the first-round lead at the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday. The second-year player, who lowered his previous best round on the Tour by three shots, had a two-stroke lead over fellow American Billy Horschel while J.B. Holmes, boosted by a hole-in-one from 175 yards at the fourth, was next on 64. Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next month's All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honor the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part of the sweeping changes unveiled for the Feb. 16 game, each quarter will serve as a mini-game for charity and scores will be reset to start both the second and third periods. Players say safety key in debate over 17-game regular season

Members of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) on Thursday said player safety would have to come first amid discussions over the potential addition of a 17th game to the regular season. The NFL and its players' union are in negotiations for their collective bargaining agreement (CBA), with the current deal expected to expire in March 2021 and with issues like another game added to the standard 16-game regular season on the agenda. Wishnowsky rides Australia punting pipeline to Super Bowl

Australian is known for many things -- kangaroos, koala bears, beaches and barbies. Now you can add American gridiron punters to that list with Mitch Wishnowsky, who will handle punting duties for the San Francisco 49ers when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the Super Bowl, as the poster boy for what has become an Australian boutique industry. Lakers to pay tribute to Kobe at Friday's game

The Los Angeles Lakers will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant on Friday when the team plays its first game since the NBA great died, although details of what that will entail remain unclear. Bryant perished along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in foggy weather on a hillside northwest of Los Angeles on Sunday. Bryant death prompts Brazilian football campaign against gay prejudice

The untimely death of Kobe Bryant has led to a campaign against homophobia in Brazilian football. Bryant wore the no. 24 shirt for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team and his death in a helicopter crash on Sunday has hastened a debate over a shirt number that is often eschewed by Brazilian footballers because of anti-gay prejudice. NBA notebook: Paul, Westbrook lead All-Star reserves

The NBA announced the All-Star reserves on Thursday night, and Chris Paul, now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, was selected for the 10th time while Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets was chosen for the ninth occasion. The players were dealt for each other last summer. Paul and Westbrook were among four Western Conference guards named as reserves in balloting by the NBA's 30 head coaches. The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 in Chicago. Players honor Bryant at TPC Scottsdale's iconic 16th

Golfers got the chance to honor Kobe Bryant at the Phoenix Open's iconic par-three 16th hole on Thursday, with Justin Thomas and Tony Finau among those donning jerseys bearing the basketball great's number. Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in foggy weather on a hillside northwest of Los Angeles on Sunday. LPGA event canceled, Olympic soccer qualifiers changed due to coronavirus

The outbreak of the new coronavirus caused further disruption to the international sporting calendar on Friday with the elite women's LPGA golf tour cancelling an event in China and Olympic soccer qualifying matches in Australia having to be shuffled. More than 200 people in China have died from the flu-like virus with almost 6,000 affected after it emerged late last year in Wuhan in the central Hubei province.

