Iafallo hat trick leads Kings past Coyotes in OT

Alex Iafallo scored 24 seconds into overtime, and the Los Angeles Kings ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz. Iafallo finished with a hat trick, scoring the game's first goal and tying it at 2-2 with 2:54 to play in regulation time before his game-winner. Anze Kopitar assisted on two goals and Jack Campbell saved 26 shots in goal.

Nick Schmaltz and Christian Dvorak scored for Arizona, which saw its losing streak reach a season-high four games. The Coyotes are 1-5-2 in their last eight games. Goaltender Adin Hill, pressed into service with All-Star Darcy Kuemper still not ready to return from a lower-body injury, stopped 34 shots.

Dvorak's 14th goal of the season came with 56 seconds left in the second period and broke a 1-1 tie, but the Coyotes were outplayed in the third period and couldn't hang on. The Coyotes lost captain and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who left in the second period with a lower-body injury and didn't return. Ekman-Larsson appeared to bang knees with Dustin Brown of Los Angeles before exiting.

Forward Phil Kessel was also shaken up after a hard hit up high from the Kings' Derek Forbort early in the third period but returned a few minutes later. Schmaltz tied the game at 11:22 of the second, and his 38 points lead the Coyotes this season. Dvorak scored off a rebound of Taylor Hall's shot that Campbell stopped.

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty missed his second straight game due to injury. Doughty's streak of 460 consecutive games had come to an end Wednesday night in the Kings' loss at home to Tampa Bay. The Coyotes paid tribute to the nine victims of last Sunday's helicopter crash in Southern California, whose victims included former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Fans lit up Gila River Arena with their phone lights.

