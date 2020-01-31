Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nuggets hold off Jazz despite Clarkson eruption

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 11:48 IST
Nuggets hold off Jazz despite Clarkson eruption
Image Credit: Flickr

Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 10 assists, Will Barton scored 18, and the host Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Utah Jazz 106-100 on Thursday night. Jerami Grant added 15 points, Torrey Craig scored 13 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Michael Porter Jr. added 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Denver, which overcame a huge fourth quarter from Jordan Clarkson.

Clarkson scored 24 of his season-high 37 points in the final quarter to nearly rally Utah from 17 down. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and Georges Niang had 10 points for the Jazz, who have lost three in a row. Utah led went up 54-45 on a 3-pointer by Joe Ingles early in the third quarter, but Denver got within four multiple times before breaking through when the Jazz went cold after Bogdanovic's 3-pointer with 4:13 left made it 70-61.

Barton started the rally with a mid-range jumper and Porter hit two 3-pointers, the second of which gave Denver a 73-70 lead, its first since late in the first quarter. PJ Dozier capped the third with a 3-pointer at the horn that put the Nuggets ahead 76-70. Denver continued to score while Utah couldn't buy a basket. Grant and Dozier hit two foul shots each to make it 80-70 before Clarkson's free throw with 10:53 left ended a scoring drought of 5 minutes, 20 seconds.

A flagrant foul by Niang put Craig on the line and kept possession for Denver, and Grant made the Jazz pay with a 3-pointer and a free throw. Malik Beasley's 3-pointer with 8:57 left put the Nuggets up 88-71 and Clarkson's field goal 15 seconds later gave Utah its first basket in 7:31. Clarkson stayed hot, hitting four 3-pointers while Donovan Mitchell, who had just four points, hit two free throws to make it 98-93.

Clarkson was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to make it 99-96 but Jokic's 11 straight points for Denver kept the Nuggets in front.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New NBA All-Star Game format announced to increase competition level

The NBA NBA.com announced today a new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game designed to increase the level of competition throughout the game, provide additional excitement at the finish and make the outcome of every quarter count for chari...

Sensex drops 190 pts; Nifty ends below 12K

Market benchmark Sensex fell 190 points and the Nifty slumped below the 12,000 level on Friday after the Economic Survey suggested relaxing fiscal deficit target to revive growth. Witnessing a sharp decline at the fag end of the session, th...

Economic slowdown bottomed out, uptick from here onwards: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Friday said Indias GDP is expected to grow at 6-6.5 per cent next fiscal as the economic slowdown has bottomed out. As per the first advance estimates released by the National Statistical Organisati...

BJP's manifesto promises good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water for every household.

BJPs manifesto promises good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water for every household....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020