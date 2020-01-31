Left Menu
Lara to play in bushfire relief match

Image Credit: ANI

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara on Friday joined the star-studded list of players who have confirmed their participation in the charity cricket match organised to raise funds for Australia's bushfire victims. The legendary left-hander, who represented West Indies in 131 Tests averaging 52.89 and amassing 11,953 runs besides 299 ODI appearances yielding 10,405 runs, joined the likes of India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram on the playing rosters, "cricket.com.au" reported.

The match, named 'Bushfire Cricket Bash', which will be played on February 8, is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving, The Big Appeal. The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank Women's Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The addition of Lara comes after the announcement of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh as coaches for the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI earlier this month. Australian greats Mathew Hayden, Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin and Mike Hussey have also joined the cause alongside Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell.

Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also take part in non-playing capacities. In a bid to raise money for the bushfire victims, several cricketers have pitched in, including spin wizard Warne and fast bowling great Jeff Thomson, who auctioned their Baggy Green.

Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short also said they will donate AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing BBL to support the victims. The unprecedented crisis has shocked the world and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities, athletes and leaders.

