REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Kobe Bryant's former team the Los Angeles Lakers will make an emotional return to the court on Friday for the first time since his death earlier this week in a helicopter crash that shook basketball fans in the city and worldwide. TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Thiem shoots down young gun Zverev to reach Australian Open final MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Dominic Thiem won the new-generation battle with Alex Zverev 3-6 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(4) to reach his first Australian Open final on Friday and set up the ultimate test against Melbourne Park maestro Novak Djokovic.

MOTOR-F1-ASTONMARTIN/ Racing Point F1 team to become Aston Martin from 2021

LONDON (Reuters) - Racing Point will become the Aston Martin factory Formula One team from 2021 after their Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll bought into the ailing British sportscar maker on Friday. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/

Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - second test, day five Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the second test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club.

31 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ Football - NFL: Five storylines to watch at Super Bowl Five stoylines to watch when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday:

31 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (TV) Golf - European Tour - Saudi International

Day three of the Saudi International. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are among the names who have signed up to play. 1 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GOLF-PHOENIX/ Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open third round Coverage of third round from TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

Feb 1 RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-SEVENS/AUSTRALIA Rugby union - Sydney Sevens

The World Sevens circuit makes its annual stop in Australia at the Western Sydney Stadium with the competition intensifying in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics. Feb 1

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week oneThe 2020 Super Rugby season

makes its earliest start with matches across all three conferences. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round. Feb 1

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Chelsea Leicester City face Chelsea in the Premier League. 1 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open Action from the women's final of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

1 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

