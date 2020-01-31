Left Menu
Development News Edition

Luck went against us and India just always find a way: Munro

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 19:35 IST
Luck went against us and India just always find a way: Munro

New Zealand threw it away from a winning position in the last two T20s against India but opener Colin Munro instead gave credit to the visitors, saying they "always" find a way to bounce back. Munro and Tim Seifert scored half-centuries to tie the scores at 165 runs each for both sides, but India held their nerves to end up victors in thrilling fashion for the second game running to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

"That’s cricket isn’t it? We put ourselves in positions to win both of those games I thought. But India, with the roll they’re on at the moment and the cricket that they’re playing, they always just find a way. And then Super Over is a bit of luck each way. It can go either way I reckon," he said on Friday. "We’re all sitting in the sheds now and talking about it and hurting that we have let two games like that slip. And, I put my hand up too. We talk about running quickly between the wickets and then I was dawdling with that second one, and Kohli picks up and does some magical work and that’s it.

"There are a few guys that are hurting. But we are tight in our group and we will bounce back, come Sunday hopefully,” he added. Munro said New Zealand were happy with the target they had set for themselves. At one stage they were coasting through it, when Seifert and himself put on 74 runs for the second wicket. Regular wickets thereafter put paid to any chances of victory.

"I thought I should come out a bit harder and play some shots early. To be brutally honest, they’ve bowled really well to me after that first game in Eden Park. They’ve come straighter at me and put two guys out on the leg-side and sort of attacked my body a lot more. "And the nature of the new-ball on this wicket and it was sticky and holding a bit every now and again. It probably was nice for me to show that maturity and getting through that tough phase against the new-ball and getting myself in and very disappointed with the way I got out but it’s nice to sort of contribute to a team total."

However, it is not all doom and gloom for his team, feels Munro. "It’s not like we’re being blown off the park. 202 in the first game and they chased it down. The only game where we probably didn’t step up to our standards was the second one at Eden Park, where we fell 15-20 runs short. I think we’ve been playing some good cricket. India have just been 1 or 2 per cent better than us,” he said.

The turning point came when Virat Kohli’s speedy turn and throw ran Munro out. The batsman admitted he was caught unawares by the speedy fielding effort. "I just saw Shardul throw towards the wicket-keeper’s end or the bowler’s end, whichever one it was, and I saw it going over and I thought oh well it’s going to the non-danger end for me, and when I saw Kohli catch the ball and spin around, then I thought crap I’m in a bit of trouble here. And then he hit like he usually does."

India are now in an unprecedented position to win the series by a 5-0 margin. Munro said that the visitors didn’t have any mental advantage and that New Zealand will be looking to bounce back in Tauranga on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Mendis ton helps Sri Lanka to draw in second test vs Zimbabwe

Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten century as Sri Lanka batted out the fifth day of the second and final test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Friday to claim a draw and a 1-0 series win. Zimbabwe had declared overnight on 247 for...

Saudi Arabia deports 285,980 Pakistanis during 2015-19: Qureshi

Saudi Arabia has deported a total of 285,980 Pakistanis from the Kingdom during the past five years for a range of crimes and illegal activities, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi informed the Parliament on Friday. Qureshi s...

SAI promotes hockey player Rani Rampal

The Sports Authority of India SAI has promoted Indian women hockey captain Rani Rampal to the post of Coach here on Friday. Rampal has been promoted after she bagged The World Games Athlete of the Year award on receiving whopping 199,477 vo...

Exploitation of judicial process by convicts should be debated: Union Minister

Union MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that there should be a debate on how convicts of heinous crimes in India exploit the judicial process to delay their execution, in order to make way for the required reforms. There is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020