Barca sign Braga young gun Trincao

Madrid, Jan 31 (AFP) Barcelona have signed promising Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga in a deal worth 31 million euros, the La Liga club announced on Friday. In a statement the Spanish champions said that Trincao, 20, will join Barca on July 1 and has signed a five-year contract, which includes a buy-out clause of 500 million euros.

"FC Barcelona and SC Braga have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Francisco Trincao," the statement read. "The young Portuguese forward can play anywhere up front although he usually features on the wing, on either flank despite being left footed."

Barca described Trincao as "quick and technically gifted", with "the ability to take defenders on with his dribbling skills". Trincao began his career in the youth teams of Vianense and Porto before signing for Braga, where he made his senior debut in December 2018. He went on to play 29 times for the Portugese club and scored three goals.

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor confirmed on Thursday the club had ended their pursuit of a striker this month, despite Luis Suarez's knee injury which is likely to rule the Uruguayan out for the rest of the season. Barca had been linked with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan while negotiations broke down over a deal for Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno. AFP PDS

