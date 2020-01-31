Three-time All-Star Granderson retires

All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement on Friday. He spent 16 years in the major leagues, playing for seven teams, including the Detroit Tigers and both the New York Mets and Yankees.

"As I close out this wonderful chapter in my life and step away from my days on the field, I know that my role in this game is only just getting started," Granderson, 38, said in a statement posted to Twitter. Granderson broke into his career with Detroit in 2004 and played there through the 2009 season. In 2007, he hit a career-best .302 and led the major leagues with 23 triples.

His best season was with the Yankees was 2011, when he led the major leagues with 136 runs scored and an American League-leading 119 RBIs, both career highs. He posted back-to-back 40 home run seasons, blasting 41 in 2011 and 43 the following season. He was selected to the American League All-Star team in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

Granderson signed as a free agent with the Mets after the 2013 season but never achieved the same career success. The Mets traded him to the Dodgers in August 2017, and he finished the season in Los Angeles. He later played for the Toronto Blue Jays (2018), Milwaukee Brewers (2018) and Miami Marlins (2019).

Granderson finishes his career with a .249 batting average, 344 home runs, 937 RBIs and 95 triples.

