Wrestler Ravinder Kumar fails dope test, banned for 4 years by NADA

Indian wrestler Ravinder Kumar was on Friday banned for four years for failing a dope test but the National Anti-Doping Agency created confusion by identifying him as a world silver medallist which was not the case. In a statement posted on its social media page, the NADA said that the wrestler caught for doping had won a silver at the Under-23 World Championships last year, but it later turned out to be a wrong attribution as he has not won such a medal.

It was Ravinder Dahiya who had won a silver medal in the World Championships last year. Ravinder Dahiya said he had not been tested by the NADA. "I am not the Ravinder NADA is mentioning. I have not been tested by the NADA. I worked with the Air Force and not with the Police," Ravinder Dahiya told PTI.

The dope sample of the wrestler who has failed the test was collected by the Doping Control Officer of the NADA during the 67th All India Police Wrestling Cluster Championship in Jaipur in February-March last year. He was provisionally suspended by the NADA on May 14 last year.

"His sample analysis revealed presence of 19-Norandrosterone (Metabolite of Nandrolone) at a concentration greater than 15 ng/ml, Buprenorphine & its metabolite Norbuprenorphine, Narcotic Mephentermine & its metabolite Phentermine, and Stimulant Heptaminol which is enlisted under category S6 and is non-specified substance as per the WADA Prohibited List of 2019," the NADA said. Ravinder Kumar waived his right to get B sample analysis and explained that he had used the medicines for treatment and sought some more time to file his defence. Despite sufficient time granted to the athlete he chose not to appear at the oral hearing conducted on December 3 last year.

"He was given another seven days' time to present his case in an ex-parte hearing; however, he still failed to appear or produce any documents in support of his case in front of the panel. He was, therefore, proceeded ex parte," the NADA said. "The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, therefore, rendered Ravinder Kumar ineligible for a period of 4 years from his date of provisional suspension (14th May 2019) because his case involved a non-specified substance."

The NADA said the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel also "directed that as per Rule 10.08 all other competitive results obtained by Ravinder from the date of his sample collection be disqualified with all resulting consequences including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes". NADA had submitted that as a reminder to the athlete that as per Article 2.1.1 of the Rules, it was his personal duty to ensure that no prohibited substance enters his body.

"He was thus guilty of anti-doping rule violation. Also, the athlete did not disclose the medicine on his doping control form and also not applied for or furnished any Therapeutic Use Exemption," said the NADA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.