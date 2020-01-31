Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miami QB Fitzpatrick to return in 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 23:15 IST
Miami QB Fitzpatrick to return in 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick confirmed Friday that he'll return for the 2020 season, his 16th in the NFL. Appearing on ESPN's "Golic and Wingo," he said that he pondered retirement but is coming back with the blessing of his wife and seven children.

General manager Chris Grier said last week that he expected the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick would be on the team in 2020. The Dolphins started the 2019 season 0-7 under first-year coach Brian Flores but finished 5-11. The progress encouraged Fitzpatrick.

"It was a crazy roller coaster at the beginning of the year," he said. "There were a lot more dips on the down than up. It showed a lot for Brian Flores as a first-time head coach to keep the team, keep us interested, keep the intensity and practices at high level and even attention level of the guys." He continued: "To finish 5-4 like we did over the last nine games was an amazing testament to the guys we had in the locker room and Brian Flores as a head coach playing aggressive and keeping us together."

The Dolphins have the No. 5 pick in the NFL draft and are expected to pick a quarterback. They are known to like former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, who could spend a year learning from Fitzpatrick as he recovers from hip surgery. Fitzpatrick is entering the second season of a two-year, $11 million contract -- $7 million of it guaranteed -- with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are Fitzpatrick's eighth team and he has a 55-83-1 career record. Last season in 15 games (13 starts), he completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 3,529 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-World Athletics puts the brakes on Nike's record-breaking shoes

Some variants of Nikes Vaporfly running shoes have been outlawed for elite competition and strict limits on the technology developed for any future shoes introduced after World Athletics announced significant changes to its rules on Friday....

Democrat Michael Bloomberg spent $200 million of own wealth on presidential bid in 2019

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg contributed more than 200 million of his own money to his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination as of the end of 2019, according to disclosures his campaign filed on Friday with the Fede...

US, India cooperation in Indo-Pacific based on shared commitment to uphold rule of law: State Dept

Underscoring the important role of India in Americas Indo-Pacific strategy, a US official has said the partnership between the two nations in the region stands on a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law, freedom of navigation and coun...

WRAPUP 2-Major U.S. airlines cancel China flights as government takes action

All three major U.S. airlines announced the cancellation of flights to mainland China on Friday after the U.S. State Department elevated a travel advisory over concerns about the coronavirus. The trio of carriers, United Airlines Holdings I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020