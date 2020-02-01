Left Menu
WRAPUP 1- Soccer-United make surprise Ighalo swoop but top targets stay put

WRAPUP 1- Soccer-United make surprise Ighalo swoop but top targets stay put
Manchester United made a surprise late addition to their squad on deadline day by bringing in 30-year-old Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

There were, however, no eye-catching major deals in the final 24 hours of transfer activity for European clubs which continues the trend of recent January windows. None of the top four in the Premier League made any late moves at the conclusion of a low-key month, with some of the players who had been linked with possible deadline day moves staying put after proposed deals failed to materialise.

France's World Cup winner Olivier Giroud remains at Chelsea despite reported interest in the ex-Arsenal striker from several clubs surprisingly including London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Wales international Gareth Bale, left out of the Real Madrid squad again for this weekend, was also rumoured to be a possible Spurs target but stays with the Spanish club.

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who had been linked with Chelsea and David Beckham's new Major League Soccer club Inter Miami also ended the day staying put at Paris St Germain. Ighalo, who will offer cover for United's injured forward Marcus Rashford, has Premier League experience having scored 33 goals in 82 games for Watford before moving to Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai and then Shanghai.

Struggling West Ham United brought in highly-rated striker Jarrod Bowen from Championship (second-tier) club Hull City, while Sheffield United followed up the signing of Sander Berge with the capture of Dutch goalscorer Richairo Zivkovic. Zivkovic joins Chris Wilder's high-fliers on loan from Chinese club Changchun Yatai but the Blades have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

CONTINENTAL DEALS The biggest deal on the continent saw Borussia Dortmund sign Germany midfielder Emre Can from Italian champions Juventus, bringing in the former Liverpool player in a deal that could be worth up to 25 million euros ($27.74 million).

The 26-year-old joins the Bundesliga side initially on a loan deal until June. Barcelona snapped up Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga for 31 million euros (26 million pounds), the Spanish champions said in a statement on Friday.

The club also announced the signing of 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes from Palmeiras for a fee of seven million euros, which could reach 10 million with add-ons. Trincao, 20, will join on July 1 and sign a contract until June 2025 containing a release clause of 500 million euros.

Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco has returned to Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season, just under two years after leaving the club to move to China. Ianis Hagi, son of Romanian great Gheorghe, joined Scottish side Rangers on a six-month loan from Belgian club Genk.

ALSO SEE: January transfer deadline day moves ($1 = 0.7608 pounds)

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

